DuPage County
updated: 4/26/2017 4:04 PM

West Chicago woman pleads guilty in fatal heroin overdose case

A West Chicago woman was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance in the 2015 overdose death of a 20-year-old Naperville man.

Prosecutors said it was 22-year-old Carol Celozzi who texted Jacob Hageman on Dec. 23, 2015, to arrange a heroin deal between Hageman and her then boyfriend, Osvaldo Camaro, also 22.

Hageman was found dead of a heroin overdose the following day at his home on Plank Road near Naperville.

Camaro was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide. Those charges were dropped against Celozzi, prosecutors said, when she provided information that assisted in Camaro's prosecution and agreed to do so in any future related cases.

The pair later were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in February 2016 and had each been held on $500,000 bail since that time.

Celozzi must serve half the sentence before being eligible for parole. She receives credit for 441 says in custody.

Celozzi, who prosecutors said admitted to being an addict herself, told Judge Daniel Guerin she intends to complete her GED while in prison.

