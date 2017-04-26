Waukegan police seek 3 suspects in Verizon store robbery

hello

Waukegan police say this is one of three men suspected in the armed robbery Tuesday of a cellphone store. Courtesy of Waukegan Police Department

Waukegan police say this is one of three men suspected in the armed robbery Tuesday of a cellphone store. Courtesy of Waukegan Police Department

Waukegan police say this is one of three men suspected in the armed robbery Tuesday of a cellphone store. Courtesy of Waukegan Police Department

Waukegan police are searching for three men who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to the Verizon store in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road for a report of an armed robbery.

A store clerk told the officers that three men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and demanded cash and property. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and items, the men left the store and were last seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

The suspects were described as black men in their 20s. One had braided hair and another had blonde tips in his hair.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.