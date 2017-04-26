Unity Fair makes diversity engaging at Vernon Hills High

Students tried to pick up M&M's with chopsticks, answered quizzes on autism and watched traditional Muslim dances during Vernon Hills High School's Unity Fair on Wednesday.

"We invite some outside groups from the community to come in and share about their culture, but really what we do is focus on diversity within our building," said Amy Dillon, the school's student assistance program coordinator. "Anything like this that is interactive and engaging, our students flock to."

Students and staff visited 20 booths in the foyer of the school during lunch periods.

"I think it's actually a really great way for people to know and understand different cultures and things that make people different because there are a lot of different cultures in the school," said junior Sarah Abdallah, who worked at the Muslim Student Association booth.