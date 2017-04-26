Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/26/2017 6:10 PM

Unity Fair makes diversity engaging at Vernon Hills High

  • Freshman Veronica Gawin takes a picture as the Mona Lisa at the Contemporary Italian Cultural Society table during the Unity Fair at Vernon Hills High School on Wednesday. The fair aimed to teach students about diversity of various ethnic groups and cultures through engaging activities.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills High School seniors Courtney Brookins, left, and Dekayla Baines of the Black Student Union dance to Chris Brown's "Kiss, Kiss" during the school's Unity Fair Wednesday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Juniors Sarah Abdallah, left, and Dahra Nadeem discuss their culture at the Muslim Student Association table Wednesday during the Unity Fair at Vernon Hills High School.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Students tried to pick up M&M's with chopsticks, answered quizzes on autism and watched traditional Muslim dances during Vernon Hills High School's Unity Fair on Wednesday.

"We invite some outside groups from the community to come in and share about their culture, but really what we do is focus on diversity within our building," said Amy Dillon, the school's student assistance program coordinator. "Anything like this that is interactive and engaging, our students flock to."

Students and staff visited 20 booths in the foyer of the school during lunch periods.

"I think it's actually a really great way for people to know and understand different cultures and things that make people different because there are a lot of different cultures in the school," said junior Sarah Abdallah, who worked at the Muslim Student Association booth.

