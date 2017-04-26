Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/26/2017 10:59 AM

Teams using dogs, drones to look for missing Joliet toddler

Associated Press

JOLIET -- Authorities are going door-to-door, using bloodhounds and drones in a northern Illinois community in search of a missing 1 1/2-year-old girl.

The Will County Sheriff's Office say Semaj ML Crosby was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say her mother last say the toddler in the front yard of their home in Joliet Township, a community about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

The intense search involves dozens of people from the sheriff's department and other agencies. A pond is being searched in the Sugar Creek subdivision and a Cook County helicopter service has provided air search using infrared and heat capabilities.

People are asked to stay away from the area during the search.

