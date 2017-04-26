One injured in Wauconda appliance fire

One person suffered minor injuries late Tuesday in a house fire in Wauconda, authorities said.

Crews from the Wauconda Fire Protection District were called to the home on the 400 block of Barrington Road at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, and found smoke coming through an open front door, officials said.

Residents had already evacuated the home before the fire department arrived, though one person inhaled smoke and was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Crews found smoke coming from a closed oven in the home, officials said. The gas and electric was shut off and the appliance removed.

Officials determined the oven was accidentally turned to self-cleaning mode when the homeowner was cleaning the stovetop, authorities said. Turning the oven on caused pots and other plastic items being stored in the oven to begin to melt and smoke.

Officials also determined two smoke detectors in the home were not working. Wauconda Fire Protection District firefighters replaced both smoke detectors.