New CLC trustees Finger, Stanton ready to tackle key issues

hello

The two new trustees on College of Lake County's board say they hope to tackle some key issues facing the community college right out of the gate.

Retiring Grayslake High School District 127 Superintendent Catherine Finger and Matthew Stanton, a lawyer who ran as a Democrat in an unsuccessful effort to unseat Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim last November, each took the oath of office for their CLC board seats Tuesday night.

Stanton and Finger won the two, 6-year seats in this month's election, beating out five other candidates.

Finger is in the home stretch of her tenure as District 127's superintendent, which began in the 2005-06 school year. Her retirement is official June 30.

At CLC, Finger said she'll have a keen interest in looking for ways students could work toward a two-year associate degree by the time they graduate high school, something that's done in other states.

"That is a passion I had as a superintendent. It just seems like it would be something very beneficial to our communities here in Lake County," Finger said Tuesday,

Stanton said he wants to help continue CLC's work in growing diversity. CLC has been lauded in its efforts, including a national Charles Kennedy Equity Award from the Association of Community College Trustees for advancing diversity among students and employees.

"I think diversity is always important and I think the college has been going in a good direction," Stanton said. "I think -- especially in today's political and cultural climate when there's so many divisions and separations from people -- we have to take the idea of 'we' and expand on that in the bigger basket that includes more people."

Finger and Stanton are taking the seats of Lynda Paul and Jeanne Goshgarian, who did not seek re-election. Goshgarian said goodbye last month, while Paul received a farewell Tuesday night.

Trustee Amanda Howland read a resolution thanking Paul for her service, which in part highlighted her push to increase online course enrollment to help provide access to quality education for adult students, single mothers and working families.

Paul expressed appreciation for getting to serve on CLC's board and worked in a partial quote from Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, who was known for always looking ahead on the ice.

"I've said it so often, when you're faced with challenges and opportunities, just remember to skate where the puck will be," she said.