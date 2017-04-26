Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/26/2017 7:45 PM

Man charged with sexually abusing young girl in Wheeling

  Lucio Guerrero

    Lucio Guerrero

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A 45-year-old man was ordered held on $750,000 bail Wednesday on charges he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl last year in Wheeling.

Prosecutors say Lucio Guerrero molested the girl on two occasions between Aug. 24, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2016.

Last September, the girl told her mother about the first attack, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Maureen McGee. The mother confronted Guerrero, who apologized for his behavior, McGee said.

In March 2017, the girl told her mother about the second attack, McGee said. Police arrested Guerrero on Monday.

He next appears in court May 18.

