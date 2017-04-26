Lisle-Woodridge names new fire chief

A 27-year firefighting veteran, Keith Krestan, has been named chief of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, becoming the first in district history to rise through the ranks to head the department.

He replaces Tom Freeman, who left last fall to take the reins of the Elmhurst Fire Department. Krestan has been serving as interim chief since Freeman's departure.

The fire district worked with Gov HR USA to conduct a nationwide search for Freeman's replacement and Krestan emerged as the top candidate, fire district board President Brent Frank said in a news release.

Krestan began his career as a cadet with the LaGrange Park Fire Department in 1985 and joined the Lisle-Woodridge district in June 1990.

One of his main goals, he said, "will be to identify and mentor the future organizational leaders."

Krestan has a master's of public administration degree from Governors State University. He has lived in the district for 22 years with his wife and two daughters.