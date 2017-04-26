Dixon takes oath in Elgin, another councilman discloses illness

Terry Gavin is sworn in at the Elgin City Council meeting Wednesday. Gavin, who is beginning his third term, disclosed he is in remission from leukemia. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Corey Dixon was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the Elgin City Council after his win in the April 4 election. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Corey Dixon was sworn into office Wednesday night in Elgin, and re-elected Councilman Terry Gavin disclosed he's been in remission from leukemia.

Dixon, who began his first four-year term on the city council, and Gavin, who will be serving his third term overall, both thanked their wives for their support.

Dixon was sworn in by former federal judge Manuel Barbosa. He told his new colleagues he looks forward to "working on common goals, together, as a solid unit."

"Maybe we can't always agree," he said, "but we can agree to disagree and walk forward."

He comes from an upbeat family where everyone encouraged each other, he said. "Between God and my strong family, anything is possible," he said. "I'm a product of what you can be when you put your mind to it."

Gavin said he was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia 13 months ago, and he has been in remission since before Christmas. He considered disclosing that at the time but decided he didn't want to look like he was seeking sympathy to be re-elected or attract negative comments.

"I did want to be honest but also cautious," he said.

Council members Carol Rauschenberger and Rich Dunne also were sworn in Wednesday after being re-elected April 4.

Councilman John Prigge, who served two terms, was ousted.