updated: 4/25/2017 3:20 PM

Yorkville man in critical condition after Aurora crash

  • A 55-year-old Yorkville man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Aurora's far east side.

Daily Herald report

A 55-year-old Yorkville man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving his motorcycle and a SUV driven by a Naperville woman on Ogden Avenue at Commons Drive on Aurora's far east side.

Police said the woman, Melissa Centazzo, 57, of the 1500 block of Tara Bella Parkway, was driving east on Ogden Avenue in a 2016 Honda CRV about 5:40 a.m. when she tried to turn north on Commons and collided with a westbound motorcycle that apparently didn't have operating headlights. The force of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike and the SUV to flip on its roof.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an Aurora hospital and then airlifted to a suburban hospital. Centazzo had to be extricated from her SUV but declined medical treatment.

Centazzo was cited for failure to yield while turning left. There were no signs of alcohol or drug use at the scene, police said.

The area was either partially or fully closed for four hours while officers from the Aurora Police Traffic Division investigated.

