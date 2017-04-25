U-46 to teach students about distracted driving, dealing with police

hello

Elgin-area high school students will be able to start driving earlier, and learn how to deal with distracted driving and what to do when they get pulled over by police. Associated Press

Elgin-area high school students will be able to start driving earlier, and learn how to deal with distracted driving and what to do if they get pulled over by police.

Elgin Area School District U-46 is looking to update its driver education curriculum for its five high schools to align with changes in state law and mandates, and incorporate more online resources for teachers and students to access, officials said.

Freshmen high school students who are 15 years old will be able to get their learner's permit and must hold it for nine months before they can take the driver's education test.

"The secretary of state allows students to get their learner permit on the first day of being a 15-year-old. It used to be 15 years and three months," Elgin High School driver education teacher Andrew Montgomery told the U-46 school board Monday night.

The new textbook being considered for adoption includes chapters about distractions on the road, such as texting and cellphone use, and how to behave when being pulled over by law enforcement, which is part of this year's Illinois Rules of the Road handbook.

"It's a national concern," said Tracey Jakaitis, student wellness coordinator. "That's why it's in this textbook."

As of January, Illinois requires explicit teaching on how drivers should act during a traffic stop, Montgomery said.

A 2014 state law change requires all 18- to 20-year-olds to complete six hours of classroom or online driver education before receiving a license, he added.

"Everyone under the age of 21 must be educated," he said. "This is fantastic. This stops those 16- and 17-year-olds who have driven but don't want to pay for a class. They did research that the highest fatality group was the 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds that are uneducated."

Online resources available to teachers include quizzes, presentations, links, assignments and data. Students also can access these online tools using their smartphone.

The new curriculum also provides teachers support and resources to provide differentiated instruction for English language learners and special education students, said Mark Ribbens, Larkin High School driver education teacher.

While there is an initial $13,194 cost for purchasing updated classroom textbooks, students no longer will be required to buy textbooks and instead will be using student handbooks or workbooks.

Program fees will be $332.47.