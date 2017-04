Man in critical condition after crash on Route 34 in Aurora

Aurora police are responding to a crash with serious injuries near the intersection of Route 34 and Commons Drive.

The crash involving a motorcycle and SUV occurred at 5:40 a.m., Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

The male driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition, police said.

The female driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while investigators respond to the scene.