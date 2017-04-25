Man in critical condition after crash on Ogden Avenue in Aurora

hello

Aurora police are responding to a crash with serious injuries near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive. ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora police responded early Tuesday to a crash with serious injuries near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive, just south of the Fox Valley Mall on the city's far east side.

The crash involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle occurred at 5:40 a.m., Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

The male driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition, police said. The female driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while investigators respond to the scene.