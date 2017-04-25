Five hurt, one in critical condition, in crash near Gurnee

Police are investigating a crash near Gurnee that injured five people, one critically, when the car they were riding in struck a tree.

The crash occurred Monday at 8:30 p.m. in the 26200 block of North Grandwood Drive, Lake County sheriff's officials said in a news release Tuesday. A preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Kia Rio was traveling northwest on North Grandwood Drive near Lakeview Terrace, when it left the road and struck a tree, officials said.

After the crash, a 16-year-old boy from unincorporated Gurnee, fled from the vehicle on foot. He was found a short distance away by sheriff's deputies and transported to a hospital due to a crash injury.

Four other occupants remained in the vehicle. A 16-year-old boy from Waukegan was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl from Grayslake, a 20-year-old man from Round Lake Heights and a 21-year-old woman from Waukegan were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs, alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit and charges are pending.