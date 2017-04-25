Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/25/2017 3:21 PM

Driver killed in Lake County rollover crash

Daily Herald report

A 34-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being thrown from his car in a rollover crash near the state border in northern Lake County, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash near Russell and North Delaney roads in Newport Township.

Lake County Sherif's deputies called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at about 6:45 a.m. found the driver's 2004 Mazda 6 on its roof, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Mazda was westbound on Russell Road when the driver attempted to pass a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 56 year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man, sheriff's police said. As the driver of the Mazda attempted to pass, his car made contact with the pickup truck, causing the car to roll and its driver to be ejected, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Aurora Healthcare in Kenosha with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

