Despite outcry, Glen Ellyn gas station plans advance

Operators of a proposed gas station, shown in this rendering, must close the business from midnight until 5 a.m., Glen Ellyn officials say. But neighbors insist the project doesn't belong at the corner of Main Street and St. Charles Road. Courtesy of the village of Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn trustees early Tuesday agreed to limit the hours of a proposed gas station, but the restrictions failed to appease angry neighbors who chastised the board for approving the project.

When it became clear the board would support the plans, some neighbors walked out of the meeting in disgust. Earlier, dozens of opponents protested outside the downtown Civic Center and filled an overflow room where they watched -- and cheered -- a video of the marathon proceedings while village officials tried to maintain decorum.

Just before 2 a.m., trustees approved exterior designs and granted some exemptions to village code on the condition that operators shut down the station and its convenience store from at least midnight to 5 a.m. daily. Trustee Mark Senak abstained, saying, in part, that a traffic study was incomplete.

The gas station project has been the subject of 10 village commission meetings and an online petition with more than 1,000 signatures. Though no proponents addressed the board, trustees say they have heard privately from residents who want to fuel up at the site at Main Street and St. Charles Road, the village's northern gateway.

The village paid $590,000 to buy the property in September 2010. Officials tried to spark redevelopment of the site by demolishing the former Marathon gas station and completing environmental remediation of the soil.

In February 2016, the board agreed to enter into a contract to sell the land to Ohio-based True North Energy for $630,000.

"Market dictates what will go there, and the market is still dictating today six years later, going on seven, that a gas station will work in that corner," said Trustee Diane McGinley, who will be sworn in as village president on May 8.

McGinley and other trustees say plans have improved significantly because of input from neighbors.

Developers have made more than 30 modifications to their proposal since early 2016. True North also has agreed to provide six neighboring homeowners with up to $750 each in landscaping of their choice that would be planted on their residential properties.

"We have worked tirelessly to satisfy the group of people opposed to this project," said Ryan Howard, the company's chief operations officer. "It is obvious to us they simply disagree with the approved use and accordingly are using every tactic possible to stop the project, including the threat of lawsuits against the village."

But neighbors say the station is too large and belongs on North Avenue or Roosevelt Road.

The PTA of Forest Glen Ellyn Elementary -- less than 500 feet from the site -- also voted to oppose the project, citing traffic and environmental concerns. Gas pumps would accommodate 12 vehicles.

"Who is representing the taxpaying residents?" asked Diana Martinez, who lives on Elm Street just south of the site. "This project is grossly over-designed for a residential area."

Developers have not yet indicated when they will start construction.