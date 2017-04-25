Dawn Patrol: Woman attacked on Prairie Path

A man who resembles this sketch attacked a woman yesterday near Wheaton on the Illinois Prairie Path.

Woman attacked on Prairie Path near Wheaton

A woman was attacked yesterday afternoon on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton, authorities said. About 3:30 p.m. the woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, DuPage County sheriff's police said. Full story.

Documentary screening on opioid addiction draws emotional crowd

It was a surprisingly emotional evening at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights Monday night as an audience shared views and stories about loved ones addicted to opioid drugs. Read film critic Dann Gire's report here.

Outgoing Dist. 15 board fills vacancy

Two days before a new board majority is sworn in, outgoing Palatine Elementary District 15 board members Monday appointed one-time candidate David Border to fill a vacancy on the board. Full story.

Security officer in United case had recently returned from suspension, records show

One of the security officers who yanked a 69-year-old doctor off a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat had recently returned to work after a suspension, records released yesterday show. Kentucky doctor David Dao was hospitalized for injuries after being dragged from an overbooked flight April 9 at O'Hare International Airport. Full story.

Man gets 30 years for using screwdriver to kill wife in hospital bathroom

A sorrowful chapter in the lives of the Bahena siblings concluded yesterday when their father, Javier Bahena-Arellano of McHenry, admitted stabbing to death his estranged wife, Francisca Quintero-Montoya, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village while family members struggled futilely to save her. Full story.

Isaac and Teresa Vatkin, who were married for 69 years, died within 40 minutes of each other Saturday. - Courtesy of Howard Handler

Isaac Vatkin always cared for his wife, Teresa. Even as his own death approached, he clung to life as his wife's health, too, began to deteriorate. Teresa, 89, died first. Minutes after they separated the couple's hands and removed Teresa from the room, Isaac, 91, passed. They died 40 minutes apart. Full story.

Vote to reduce Hastert pension this week

The board governing Illinois lawmakers' pension system is set to vote this week on a recommendation to reduce former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert's retirement benefits to a fraction of the $28,000 a year he had been getting. Full story.

The Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the first inning Monday night in Pittsburgh - Associated Press

Addison Russell set a career high with four hits, Jason Heyward homered for the third time in four games and drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in a 14-3 victory last night. Full story.

Matt Davidson celebrates with White Sox manager Rick Renteria in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning Monday night at home against the Royals. - Associated Press

Facing the Kansas City Royals and starter Jason Vargas, who came in with the best ERA (0.44) in the American League, the White Sox erupted for 8 runs in the sixth inning while barreling their way to a 12-1 win last night. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Rozner: Hawks have some soul-searching ahead

Most of Blackhawks recognize that their effort against Nashville wasn't playoff-worthy. Whether the Hawks can rebound from consecutive first-round exits remains to be seen. Read Barry Rozner's column here.

Weather

Partly sunny with a high around 76 and winds of 10 to 15 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers tonight after 1 a.m. and a low around 59. Full forecast.

Traffic

No major delays reported on suburban expressways and the Metra. Traffic report.