Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/24/2017 1:38 PM

Wheeling renews funeral home's liquor license

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wheeling trustees last week renewed a liquor license for Kolssak Funeral Home, allowing it to continue serving alcohol at end-of-life celebrations.

    Wheeling trustees last week renewed a liquor license for Kolssak Funeral Home, allowing it to continue serving alcohol at end-of-life celebrations.
    Courtesy of Kolssak Funeral Home

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling, where Village President Dean Argiris is employed, will continue serving alcohol at end-of-life celebrations for at least another year, under a measure approved unanimously by the village board.

Trustees renewed the funeral home's "trendsetting" liquor license, with Argiris abstaining from the vote.

Argiris, who's a funeral assistant, told trustees there have been no problems associated with the serving of alcohol at the funeral home, and it's even gained national attention from CNN and Fox News.

"It seems to be working well and pretty nice for some of the families that want to do that kind of thing," he said.

Wheeling created a new liquor license in December 2015 to allow the funeral home to serve alcohol during funerals and wakes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account