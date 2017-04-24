Wheeling renews funeral home's liquor license

Wheeling trustees last week renewed a liquor license for Kolssak Funeral Home, allowing it to continue serving alcohol at end-of-life celebrations. Courtesy of Kolssak Funeral Home

Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling, where Village President Dean Argiris is employed, will continue serving alcohol at end-of-life celebrations for at least another year, under a measure approved unanimously by the village board.

Trustees renewed the funeral home's "trendsetting" liquor license, with Argiris abstaining from the vote.

Argiris, who's a funeral assistant, told trustees there have been no problems associated with the serving of alcohol at the funeral home, and it's even gained national attention from CNN and Fox News.

"It seems to be working well and pretty nice for some of the families that want to do that kind of thing," he said.

Wheeling created a new liquor license in December 2015 to allow the funeral home to serve alcohol during funerals and wakes.