Recently retired Arlington Heights police dog dies

Arlington Heights police have announced the passing of recently retired police dog Layka.

The 13-year-old Belgian Malinois stepped down from the force last month after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She received a final salute Saturday afternoon from other suburban police dogs and their handlers, who gathered outside Arlington Heights Animal Hospital.

During nearly a decade on the force, Layka, with her handler, officer Kevin Sullivan, recovered more than $1 million in controlled substances and more than $1 million in criminal assets.