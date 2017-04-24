Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/24/2017 4:13 PM

Recently retired Arlington Heights police dog dies

  • Layka

Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights police have announced the passing of recently retired police dog Layka.

The 13-year-old Belgian Malinois stepped down from the force last month after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She received a final salute Saturday afternoon from other suburban police dogs and their handlers, who gathered outside Arlington Heights Animal Hospital.

During nearly a decade on the force, Layka, with her handler, officer Kevin Sullivan, recovered more than $1 million in controlled substances and more than $1 million in criminal assets.

