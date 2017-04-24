Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Leitha Walling of Winfield wheels her son John Paul Walling through a cloud of color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Brian Verbot, left, volunteers from the DuPage Medical Group to shower runners with color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of runners make their way through a maze of color on Main Street during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of runners enter a color station during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
A group of youngsters lead the charge to begin the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Emma Moats, 10 of St. Charles pets Pascal an alpaca from Inspiration Farm Alpacas Saturday during Earth Day at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. "I love every animal," said Moats, but admitted that she was a bit apprehensive about alpacas.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Luis Hinojosa, 71, of Elgin leads the Raceway Woods 5K Fun Run and Walk through the hills of the historic Meadowdale International RaceWay in Carpentersville Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Several dozen runners start the Raceway Woods 5K Fun Run and Walk on the historic Meadowdale International RaceWay in Carpentersville Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
4-year-old Noah Haizel of Mount Prospect reaches for a beeping egg, during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children, at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
4-year-old Luke Regan of Buffalo Grove, holds up a beeping egg, during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children, at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
3-year-old Mattox Aven of Prospect Heights, takes time out from his Goldfish to inspect his bucket full of beeping eggs, during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Allison Klemstein, left, and Sofia Sanchez are among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jacob Wang, a sixth grader from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacts what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lia Alterson, left, and Dylan Tehrani are sixth graders from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sixth grader Kate Williams is among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Slim Pickens team members Karen Loring of Roselle and Rich Falbo of Itasca, work out at the squat station during the Challenge 22 event promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Fittest Loser contestants plank along with their trainers during the Challenge 22 event promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Judy Fernandez of Pingree Grove, with her daughter Sophia watch her son Erick Fernandez high-five teammate Erica De Larosa of Hanover Park, during the Challenge 22 event promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Erica Loring of Elmhurst takes a breather after doing 22 Burpees during the Challenge 22 event promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Challenge 22 event promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of Glen Ellyn community members come together through a partnership between Glen Ellyn Bible Church and Feed My Starving Children to work over eight different sessions assembling meals.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Around 150 Glen Ellyn community members like Avery Bauer, 12, of Wheaton, Cat Sup, 12, of Glen Ellyn and Leslie Bauer of Wheaton, right, come together through a partnership between Glen Ellyn Bible Church and Feed My Starving Children to prepare 272,160 meals. Eight different shifts will work through the weekend.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Leslie Bauer of Wheaton holds a bag which will be filled with veggies, soy and rice for Feed My Starving Children, with a goal of preparing close to 280,000 meals over the weekend at the Glen Ellyn Bible Church.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Danny Pyne, senior events supervisor with Feed My Starving Children, center, instructs volunteers to prepare meals during an afternoon session at the Glen Ellyn Bible church.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Environmental education instructor Elise Waite holds a corn snake during the Meet and Greet Education Animals on Sunday at the Edward L. Ryerson Forest Preserve in Riverwoods. The public was able to touch wild animals and learn about their habits.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Brayden Hayes of Grayslake listens to environmental education instructor Elise Waite as she holds a painted turtle during the Meet and Greet Education Animals on Sunday at the Edward L. Ryerson Forest Preserve in Riverwoods. The public was able to touch wild animals and learn about their habits.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Claire Todesco of Vernon Hills wears a purple cape in support of March of Dimes during the 2017 March for Babies on Sunday at the Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. More than 1,000 people participated in the March of Dimes event that hoped to raise more than $300,000.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The crowds start the walk during the 2017 March for Babies on Sunday at the Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. More than 1,000 people participated in the March of Dimes event that hoped to raise more than $300,000.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kristin Guardino of Schaumburg dresses her daughter, Arianna, 2, in a purple cape during the 2017 March for Babies on Sunday at the Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. More than 1,000 people participated in the March of Dimes event that hoped to raise more than $300,000.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Mike Swallow and Scott Foltz of Columbus, Ohio search for toys during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fair Grounds on April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Barb Roach of Plymouth, Indiana looks over some dolls during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fair Grounds on April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Bob Kratochwill of Dodgeville, Wisconsin looks over an antique car during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fair Grounds on April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Marisa Hird of Naperville crosses the finish line to win second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon with a time of 1:22:39 on April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Alan Marsh and his children Ella, 1, Nathan 6 and Claire 3 cheer on their wife and mother Kristi Marsh during the second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon on April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Runners Allie Walters of Chicago, Stephanie Finn of Naperville and Jennifer Bertucci of Ballwin, MO make their way north on Washington Street during the in the second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer