Document shredding event May 6 in Mundelein

A free document shredding event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Fremont Township offices, 22385 W. Route 60 in Mundelein.

Two bags of paper documents per vehicle will be accepted for destruction. Electronics will not be accepted for disposal.

The event is hosted by 51st District state Rep. Nick Sauer of Lake Barrington, in cooperation with the township. Call (847) 984-2485 or visit www.repnicksauer.com for more information.