Dawn Patrol: Student's family, Wheaton College community lean on faith

hello

Wheaton College student Ethan Roser died Saturday after being struck with a hammer at a track and field meet. Courtesy of Wheaton College

A group of women walks to the entrance of Pierce Memorial Chapel on Sunday evening for a service to remember Wheaton College freshman Ethan Roser, 19. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Family, Wheaton College community lean on faith after student's death

A day after the tragic death of Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, friends and loved ones say they are depending on their faith in God for comfort and support. Roser, 19, was a freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio, studying theology. He died Saturday after he was accidentally struck during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a school track and field competition. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Marisa Hird of Naperville crosses the finish line Sunday to win the second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon with a time of 1:22:39.

Marisa Hird has run the Chicago Marathon and the Boston Marathon. But for the Naperville resident, there was nothing quite like winning a half marathon in her hometown. Hird finished first yesterday in the second annual Naperville Women's Half Marathon, posting a time of 1 hour and 22 minutes. She finished second in last year's inaugural event. Full story.

Youngsters get up close with wildlife in Lake County

Children got to touch an American toad, learn about a painted turtle and get up close with a corn snake yesterday as part of the Lake County Forest Preserve District's Earth Week activities. Full story.

Kane County toy show brings out the kid in collectors

The 44th annual Antique Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds brought together more than 600 exhibitors yesterday, including kids and plenty of adults. The twice-yearly show featured antique and collectible toys, dolls, trucks, cars and games. Full story.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 for the Bulls on Sunday night, but the Celtics won the game 104-95 at the United Center. The series is tied 2-2. - Associated Press

For the second-straight game, the Bulls fell behind by 20 points in the first half and couldn't recover. They lost to Boston 104-95 on Sunday, despite 33 points from Jimmy Butler. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Bats finally wake up for Sox in 6-2 win over Indians

After being shut out in back-to-back games against the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago White Sox's offense flipped over to the good side yesterday in a 6-2 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full take here.

Bears likely to go defense with No. 3 draft pick

The last time the Bears had a pick as high as the No. 3 overall selection they have this year, it was 1972, and general manager Ryan Pace wasn't even born. It would be a shock if the Bears didn't take a defensive player Thursday night when the first round will be conducted, beat writer Bob LeGere writes. The consensus is Alabama's dominant defensive lineman will be the choice. Read his full take here.