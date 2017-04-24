Two Northwest suburban school superintendents were among 25 Illinois educators honored Monday for their expertise and leadership at the third annual Distinguished Administrators Luncheon. Julie Schmidt, of Kildeer-Countryside Elementary District 96, and David Schuler, of Northwest Suburban High School District 214, were recognized as superintendents of distinction. The luncheon was co-hosted by the Illinois State Board of Education, Horace Mann Companies, Illinois Association of School Administrators and Illinois Principals Association.
Administrators from Dist. 96, Dist. 214 honored
