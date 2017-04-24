Administrators from Dist. 96, Dist. 214 honored

Two Northwest suburban school superintendents were among 25 Illinois educators honored Monday for their expertise and leadership at the third annual Distinguished Administrators Luncheon. Julie Schmidt, of Kildeer-Countryside Elementary District 96, and David Schuler, of Northwest Suburban High School District 214, were recognized as superintendents of distinction. The luncheon was co-hosted by the Illinois State Board of Education, Horace Mann Companies, Illinois Association of School Administrators and Illinois Principals Association.