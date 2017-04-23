Wanted man captured, charged in attack on ex-girlfriend

A suburban man wanted since December for skipping out on court-ordered electronic monitoring was arrested Saturday after authorities say he broke into a former girlfriend's home, battered her and held her captive for several hours.

Lloyd R. Smith, 46, whose permanent address is not known, faces felony charges of residential burglary, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence, and driving with a revoked driver's license stemming from the break-in near Grayslake.

Smith also is charged with unlawful restraint and domestic battery from a similar event in March, authorities said, as well as escape for not reporting as required on a previous electronic monitoring sentence.

According to Lake County Sheriff's police, deputies responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday to his ex-girlfriend's home in the 18900 block of West Old Plank Road for a report of a domestic battery.

Authorities said deputies learned that Smith entered the residence without permission while his ex-girlfriend was sleeping, took her cellphone, and held her and her young child captive for several hours. The woman told deputies Smith battered her and threatened to kill her during that time before he fled the home.

Deputies, detectives, and members of the sheriff's warrants team tracked Smith to a motel in the 500 block of Northwest Highway in Palatine, where he was arrested in his room with the help of Palatine police officers.

Smith, who's being held in the Lake County jail without bail, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.