4/23/2017

Harper, McHenry educators named to fellowship

Daily Herald report

Two leaders at suburban community colleges have been named to a national fellowship list of those who will explore ways to improve student outcomes.

Jennifer Berne, dean of liberal arts at Harper College in Palatine, and Terri Berryman, associate vice president at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, are among 40 people selected for the 2017-2018 class of the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence.

Those in the leadership program will embark on the yearlong fellowship in July at Stanford University, then meet several times throughout the year through the spring of 2018, to learn about specific data to assess student success, according to The Aspen Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based educational and policy studies organization.

