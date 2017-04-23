Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/23/2017 4:43 PM

Arlington Heights sewing shop turns 50

Daily Herald report

Linda Z's, a sewing shop located at 1216 E. Central Road in Arlington Heights, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an appearance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, by Hanspeter Ueltschi, the fourth generation of sewing machine manufacturer Bernnina International. Ueltschi will discuss the history and innovations of Bernina machines, meet guests and autograph machines. New longarm quilting machines and other sewing machines will be demonstrated. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required. Call (847) 394-4590, email info@lindazs.com, visit www.lindazs.com, or stop by the store.

