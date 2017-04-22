Vernon Hills students experience working for water

Hawthorn Middle School South students experienced what is a daily occurrence for millions of women and children -- carrying water jugs on their heads.

Women and children in rural and impoverished areas around the world carry the jugs for up to eight hours from local rivers each day, only to bring their family polluted water.

The Vernon Hills students and other participants carried plastic gallon jugs filled with water on their heads, and walked a mile loop course as many times as possible.

The aim was to symbolize the difficult task women and children endure daily in other parts of the world. Students practiced the walk during physical education classes.