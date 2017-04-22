Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 4/22/2017 4:08 PM

Vernon Hills students experience working for water

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Allison Klemstein, left, and Sofia Sanchez are among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.

      Allison Klemstein, left, and Sofia Sanchez are among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jacob Wang, a sixth grader from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills, re-enacts what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.

      Jacob Wang, a sixth grader from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills, re-enacts what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lia Alterson, left, and Dylan Tehrani are sixth graders from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.

      Lia Alterson, left, and Dylan Tehrani are sixth graders from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Sixth grader Kate Williams is among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.

      Sixth grader Kate Williams is among a group of students from Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills re-enacting what it's like for women and children in other parts of the world to carry jugs of water great distances because they do not have access water near their homes and villages.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hawthorn Middle School South students experienced what is a daily occurrence for millions of women and children -- carrying water jugs on their heads.

Women and children in rural and impoverished areas around the world carry the jugs for up to eight hours from local rivers each day, only to bring their family polluted water.

The Vernon Hills students and other participants carried plastic gallon jugs filled with water on their heads, and walked a mile loop course as many times as possible.

The aim was to symbolize the difficult task women and children endure daily in other parts of the world. Students practiced the walk during physical education classes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account