Petting zoo part of Earth Day at Peck Farm Park in Geneva

Emma Moats, 10, of St. Charles pets Pascal an alpaca from Inspiration Farm Alpacas Saturday during Earth Day at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. "I love every animal," said Moats, but she admitted that she was a bit apprehensive about alpacas. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Residents celebrated Earth Day with plenty of events Saturday throughout the Fox Valley.

Families celebrated 10 years of going green in Geneva at Peck Farm Park. People could purchase rain barrels, receive a bicycle safety check, learn best green practices from vendors, shred documents for free, recycle and pick up a free tomato plant.

There was also a small petting zoo, chalk art, children's activities, chair massages and other activities.

The Elgin Sustainability Commission's fourth annual Earth Day Celebration was at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center. People could take hikes, plant seeds enjoy health snacks, along with plenty of activities for kids and live music.

Planting trees was the centerpiece of activity -- along with brush cutting and clearing -- at Kenyon Farm Forest Preserve in South Elgin. Hundreds of oak trees were to be planted with help from the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

At Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and the McHenry County Conservation District sponsored booths on sustainable practices. There were also nature hikes and kids' crafts, games and puppet shows.