Mount Prospect hunt with a twist -- these eggs beep

The Mount Prospect Lions Club held an Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children with specially designed Easter eggs that beep Saturday afternoon at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights.

Children exchanged the beeping eggs for candy and prizes. An ice cream social followed. Children with normal vision could participate by wearing a blindfold to experience what it means to lose the use of their eyes.

The egg hunt was scheduled for after Easter because of spring break schedules and family Easter vacations.