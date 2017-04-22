Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/22/2017 7:19 PM

Mount Prospect hunt with a twist -- these eggs beep

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Louise Morrison, 5, of Arlington Heights hunts for beeping eggs during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

      Louise Morrison, 5, of Arlington Heights hunts for beeping eggs during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Noah Haizel, 4, of Mount Prospect reaches for a beeping egg during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

      Noah Haizel, 4, of Mount Prospect reaches for a beeping egg during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Luke Regan, 4, of Buffalo Grove holds up a beeping egg during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

      Luke Regan, 4, of Buffalo Grove holds up a beeping egg during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Mattox Aven, 3, of Prospect Heights takes time out from his Goldfish snacks to inspect his bucket full of beeping eggs during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

      Mattox Aven, 3, of Prospect Heights takes time out from his Goldfish snacks to inspect his bucket full of beeping eggs during the Mount Prospect Lions Club Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights on Saturday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Mount Prospect Lions Club held an Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children with specially designed Easter eggs that beep Saturday afternoon at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights.

Children exchanged the beeping eggs for candy and prizes. An ice cream social followed. Children with normal vision could participate by wearing a blindfold to experience what it means to lose the use of their eyes.

The egg hunt was scheduled for after Easter because of spring break schedules and family Easter vacations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account