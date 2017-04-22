Lake County sheriff's detective honored

Lake County sheriff's Detective Eric Carstensen was presented with the "Rising Shields of Law Enforcement" by Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. Courtesy of the Lake County sheriff's office

A detective with the Lake County sheriff's office is being honored for his dedication and "positive, proactive approach to law enforcement," officials said.

Detective Eric Carstensen on Friday received the Rising Shields of Law Enforcement award from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police during the group's annual Training Conference in Oak Brook.

"I am very proud of Detective Carstensen and all of his hard work over the years," Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "His dedication, positive can-do attitude, and willingness to serve others is inspiring."

Carstensen started his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Lake Bluff Police Department before joining the Vernon Hills Police Department.

He was hired by the Lake County sheriff's office in 2014. He was transferred in 2015 to the department's criminal investigations division.

Officials said that Carstensen during his career served as an evidence technician, a traffic crash Reconstructionist, a criminal investigator, and a field training officer.

Carstensen volunteered to be a founding member of the sheriff's office body-worn camera committee, a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, and a member of an anti-gang grant writing team.

Undersheriff Ray Rose said Carstensen is well-deserving of the award. "We are very pleased with his service to the law enforcement profession," he said.