Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/22/2017 5:46 PM

Color run in Wheaton draws more than 1,000 participants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Leitha Walling of Winfield wheels her son John Paul Walling through a cloud of color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.

      Leitha Walling of Winfield wheels her son John Paul Walling through a cloud of color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Verbot, left, volunteers for the DuPage Medical Group to shower runners with color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.

      Brian Verbot, left, volunteers for the DuPage Medical Group to shower runners with color during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of runners make their way through a maze of color on Main Street during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.

      Hundreds of runners make their way through a maze of color on Main Street during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of runners enter a color station during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.

      Hundreds of runners enter a color station during the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • A group of youngsters lead the charge to begin the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.

      A group of youngsters lead the charge to begin the Wheaton Park District's Fun Run in Color 5K Race.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

If there's a spike in laundry detergent sales this weekend in Wheaton, you can blame it on the park district and its fifth annual Fun Run in Color.

The 5K run and walk, which stepped off Saturday in downtown Wheaton, drew more than 1,000 participants. And, as the name suggests, a vast majority were a lot more interested in having fun than in setting any land-speed records.

That's because all of the runners had to pass through four "color stations" where people were waiting and armed with cornstarch-based powders in yellow, orange, blue and pink. So when runners -- many dressed in white -- came zipping through, they had to pass through a cloud of color that temporarily stained their clothes and skin, creating a kaleidoscopic effect.

Leitha Walling of Winfield wheeled her son John Paul Walling on his bike through the wall of color.

"I love this race because it's family, it's fun and it encourages my son to keep moving in the community," Walling said.

Proceeds from the race go to the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, which is dedicated to creating outdoor play areas and gardens that are accessible to all children in DuPage County, including those with special needs.

The group currently is building a sensory garden for kids who fall on the autism spectrum and is located in Danada South Park in Lisle.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account