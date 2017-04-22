Color run in Wheaton draws more than 1,000 participants

hello

If there's a spike in laundry detergent sales this weekend in Wheaton, you can blame it on the park district and its fifth annual Fun Run in Color.

The 5K run and walk, which stepped off Saturday in downtown Wheaton, drew more than 1,000 participants. And, as the name suggests, a vast majority were a lot more interested in having fun than in setting any land-speed records.

That's because all of the runners had to pass through four "color stations" where people were waiting and armed with cornstarch-based powders in yellow, orange, blue and pink. So when runners -- many dressed in white -- came zipping through, they had to pass through a cloud of color that temporarily stained their clothes and skin, creating a kaleidoscopic effect.

Leitha Walling of Winfield wheeled her son John Paul Walling on his bike through the wall of color.

"I love this race because it's family, it's fun and it encourages my son to keep moving in the community," Walling said.

Proceeds from the race go to the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, which is dedicated to creating outdoor play areas and gardens that are accessible to all children in DuPage County, including those with special needs.

The group currently is building a sensory garden for kids who fall on the autism spectrum and is located in Danada South Park in Lisle.