Woodland kindergartners get moving for Earth Day

Woodland Primary School kindergartners went outside and got moving for Earth Day on Friday in Gages Lake.

Physical Education teachers Ashley Campbell and Chris Mistrata led the group of about 100 kindergartners and their parents as they danced to the beat of modern music and celebrated the earth and loving the planet.

"We want them to realize keeping the earth a green place is not only about their environment, but it's about their selves as well. If they can make themselves healthier, it's better for our world to be a healthier place," Campbell said.

Joining the festivities was the school's mascot, Wiley the Wildcat.

This is the third year the school has put on the exercise program, but the first time parents have been invited to participate.

To find out more about Woodland Primary School go to: https://www.dist50.net/primary/