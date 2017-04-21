Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 4/21/2017 5:25 PM

Woodland kindergartners get moving for Earth Day

  • Physical education teacher Ashley Campbell leads Woodland Primary School kindergartners and their parents in a group exercise session Friday as students celebrated Earth Day in Gages Lake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Woodland Primary School kindergartners celebrate Earth Day with their parents Friday during a heart-pumping group exercise hosted by Wiley the Wildcat and physical education teachers.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Wiley the Wildcat leads Woodland Primary School kindergartners and their parents in an Earth Day group exercise Friday in Gages Lake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Woodland Primary School kindergartners went outside and got moving for Earth Day on Friday in Gages Lake.

Physical Education teachers Ashley Campbell and Chris Mistrata led the group of about 100 kindergartners and their parents as they danced to the beat of modern music and celebrated the earth and loving the planet.

"We want them to realize keeping the earth a green place is not only about their environment, but it's about their selves as well. If they can make themselves healthier, it's better for our world to be a healthier place," Campbell said.

Joining the festivities was the school's mascot, Wiley the Wildcat.

This is the third year the school has put on the exercise program, but the first time parents have been invited to participate.

To find out more about Woodland Primary School go to: https://www.dist50.net/primary/

