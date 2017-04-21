Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/21/2017 9:33 PM

Truck driver dies after another driver shoots him on I-88 in Oak Brook

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Illinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting.

    Illinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting.
    Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 

A Florida truck driver is dead as a result of an apparently random shooting Friday afternoon on the Reagan Tollway, Illinois State Police said.

Police identified the driver as Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Florida.

At 4:05 p.m., Munoz was driving a Red 2007 Volvo semitrailer truck heading east on I-88 near mile marker 138.5 in Oak Brook when someone in an unidentified vehicle, also traveling east, shot at the Volvo, striking Munoz.

Police said Munoz was able to pull over to the right shoulder. The Oak Brook Fire Department arrived and took Munoz to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he died.

State police said the incident is still being investigated and no other information was available.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger confirmed Munoz had died there. Michael Kern, a spokesman for DML Logistics, a transport company based in Mundelein, confirmed that Munoz drove for either DML or PTI Trucking based in Texas.

All eastbound lanes were closed at York Road during the evening rush hour. All the lanes have reopened, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account