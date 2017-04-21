Truck driver dies after another driver shoots him on I-88 in Oak Brook

hello

Illinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A Florida truck driver is dead as a result of an apparently random shooting Friday afternoon on the Reagan Tollway, Illinois State Police said.

Police identified the driver as Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Florida.

At 4:05 p.m., Munoz was driving a Red 2007 Volvo semitrailer truck heading east on I-88 near mile marker 138.5 in Oak Brook when someone in an unidentified vehicle, also traveling east, shot at the Volvo, striking Munoz.

Police said Munoz was able to pull over to the right shoulder. The Oak Brook Fire Department arrived and took Munoz to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he died.

State police said the incident is still being investigated and no other information was available.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger confirmed Munoz had died there. Michael Kern, a spokesman for DML Logistics, a transport company based in Mundelein, confirmed that Munoz drove for either DML or PTI Trucking based in Texas.

All eastbound lanes were closed at York Road during the evening rush hour. All the lanes have reopened, ABC 7 Chicago reports.