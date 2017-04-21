Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/21/2017 5:13 PM

Schaumburg village president pleads guilty to leaving accident scene

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Al Larson

    Al Larson
    Courtesy of the Village of Schaumburg

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Schaumburg Village President Al Larson pleaded guilty Friday to the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident and the petty offense of improper lane usage in a collision last February.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandletort sentenced the longtime mayor to one year of supervision expiring Aug. 5, 2018. She also ordered Larson to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $200 in fines.

Larson, 78, expressed his remorse.

"I regret what took place and I take full responsibility. ... I meant no harm," said Larson who has served as Schaumburg's mayor since 1987.

Larson was turning from northbound Pleasant Drive onto westbound Schaumburg Road about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 23 when he struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Schaumburg woman, police said.

No injuries resulted and both cars were drivable, authorities said.

Larson told police he drove west after the collision and pulled into the post office parking lot to await the other driver. When she didn't appear, he drove home. Police arrived at his door several minutes later and took him to the police station, authorities said.

Larson told police he had a glass of wine at dinner before the crash. A breath test registered a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.048, below the legal limit of 0.08.

Larson received a ticket for improper lane use from Hoffman Estates police after a February 2003 collision. He pleaded guilty and paid a $75 fine and the cost of repairing the other driver's car. In October 2000, he backed into a woman's car in the parking lot of what is now the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, causing $240 in damage. He told police he did not know he had hit the car.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account