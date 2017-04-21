Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/21/2017 4:34 PM

Oakton to host "Creating Justice" festival

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College is hosting the 6th annual "Creating Justice" festival 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the TenHoeve Center, 1600 E. Golf Road in Des Plaines.

The event is for anyone interested in creating a more just society, bringing to campus artists, poets, filmmakers, musicians and philosophers for a day of sharing and activism. Information is at www.oakton.edu/creatingjustice.

The day concludes with a meal of Indian cuisine and music from jazz-funk group Groove Witness.

A staged reading of "Powerless Gods" follows the event at 8 p.m. Tickets for the reading cost $8.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account