Oakton to host "Creating Justice" festival

Oakton Community College is hosting the 6th annual "Creating Justice" festival 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the TenHoeve Center, 1600 E. Golf Road in Des Plaines.

The event is for anyone interested in creating a more just society, bringing to campus artists, poets, filmmakers, musicians and philosophers for a day of sharing and activism. Information is at www.oakton.edu/creatingjustice.

The day concludes with a meal of Indian cuisine and music from jazz-funk group Groove Witness.

A staged reading of "Powerless Gods" follows the event at 8 p.m. Tickets for the reading cost $8.