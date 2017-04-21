Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a 70-piece sterling silver flatware set between April 2016 and April this year at a home on East Dundee Road. Value was estimated at $2,000.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole a backpack containing an iPad, laptop computer, and wireless JetPack Mobile Hotspot between 6 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. April 8 out of an unlocked work van on the 2600 block of Rusty Road. Value was estimated at $1,900.

• Thieves stole a purse between 11:40 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. April 12 after the owner left it on a bench at Panera Bread, 1518 Market St.

Elk Grove Village

• Frank M. Ferrari, 48, of the 500 block of Gunnison Court, Gilberts, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. March 28 on the 0-100 block of Gaylord Street and charged with forgery and revoked driver's license.

• Burglars stole a cellphone between 2:30 and 6:15 a.m. March 27 out of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1900 block of Pratt Boulevard. Value was estimated at $750.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke a window April 7 at Ontarioville Elementary School, 2100 Elm.

Mount Prospect

• A resident received a pop-up message on his computer screen April 4 that said computer viruses had been detected. The scammer claimed to be from Microsoft Windows Tech Support. The victim was told his computer could be cleaned for $199. He gave a credit card number but was told the card was not processing and needed to use a second credit card. At that point, the victim realized he was being scammed and he hung up.

• A woman was seen on a security video taking a pair of gym shoes, wallet and cellphone between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 4 at Brunswick Zone, 824 E. Rand Road, after a male bowler left them on a table behind his bowling lane.

Palatine

• Burglars broke into a 2006 Ford Explorer between 10 a.m. April 6 and 6 a.m. April 7 on the 1100 block of Foxglove Lane and stole cash and clothes.