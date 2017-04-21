Judge balks at reducing bond for Elgin woman accused of attempted murder

A judge Friday denied a move by an Elgin woman accused of trying run down her estranged husband to have her $750,000 bail reduced. If Micaela Salcedo, 40, of the 500 block of South Street, does post $75,000 bond to be released from the Kane County jail, she must be placed on GPS monitoring in addition to electronic home monitoring, Judge Linda Abrahamson ruled, according to court records.

Salcedo is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other felonies stemming from a Feb. 3 episode at the Grand Victoria Casino parking lot in which she struck Francisco Salcedo with her Jeep Commander, throwing him on to and off the hood, and then trying to run him down seven more times, according to court records.

Salcedo was arrested after she tried to drive off but her sport utility vehicle plunged into the Fox River.

Salcedo's attorney, Brandon McNulty, argued his client had extensive ties to the area.

"The defendant has two daughters with whom she has a very close relationship. Since her incarceration ... her daughters have had a difficult time coping with their mother's absence," the bond reduction motion stated. "The alleged victim in the case does not reside at this residence any longer."

Before the parking lot case, Salcedo was charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery against her husband. She is accused of grabbing him by the collar and causing redness and scratching on his neck Dec. 31, 2016, records show.

In late January, she petitioned for, but was denied, an emergency order of protection, records show. She argued Francisco was withholding money from joint accounts, and he would lure her to the house in an attempt to make her violate her bond condition of staying 150 feet from the home. The petition also stated Francisco would try to goad her into punching him.

The petition for the order of protection was to be heard Feb. 17, but Micaela was in jail and the matter dismissed.

Salcedo is next due in court May 26.