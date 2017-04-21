Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/21/2017 9:19 PM

Elmhurst police find body at bottom of quarry

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elmhurst police say they have recovered the body of a man in his early 20s from the bottom of the quarry at West Avenue and First Street.

The identity of the man and cause of death have not yet been determined, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were searching the west side of the quarry Friday afternoon when the body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. The body was taken to the DuPage County coroner's office in Wheaton.

Police said they believe the body may be that of a 24-year-old man who has been missing since April 14.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account