Elmhurst police find body at bottom of quarry

Elmhurst police say they have recovered the body of a man in his early 20s from the bottom of the quarry at West Avenue and First Street.

The identity of the man and cause of death have not yet been determined, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were searching the west side of the quarry Friday afternoon when the body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. The body was taken to the DuPage County coroner's office in Wheaton.

Police said they believe the body may be that of a 24-year-old man who has been missing since April 14.