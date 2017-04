Eastbound I-88 west of Oak Brook halted for possible shooting

Illinois State Police said they are investigating a possible shooting on the eastbound Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook.

They're calling it only a possible shooting at I-88 mile post 138.5, but they said it would have happened at about 4:05 p.m. They said the far right eastbound lane of I-88 is being shut down while police investigate, but TV news helicopter footage shows all eastbound traffic stopped and backed up west of Oak Brook.

Police gave no further details.