Deadly crash in North Chicago; Route 41 closed

hello

A fatal rollover crash Friday morning resulted in the closing of Route 41. Courtesy of ABC 7

Route 41 is closed in both directions from Route 120 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a fatal rollover crash Friday morning in North Chicago, according to ABC 7 News' Facebook page.

WGN-TV news also reported the crash, saying one person died in the three-vehicle crash about 2 a.m.

North Chicago police said they are on the scene and no additional information was immediately available.