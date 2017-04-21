Breaking News Bar
 
Blaze destroys Lakemoor house, but no one hurt

  • Fire engulfs a Lakemoor home on the 300 block of N. Rosedale Drive Friday morning in Lakemoor. Crews from eight fire departments responded to the blaze.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A natural gas line ruptured and burns at a house fire on the 300 block of N. Rosedale Drive Friday morning in Lakemoor.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters battle a fire at a two-story house on the 300 block of North Rosedale Drive in Lakemoor.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters battle a fire at a two-story house on the 300 block of North Rosedale Drive in Lakemoor.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A two-story house in Lakemoor was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the blaze on the 300 block of North Rosedale Drive. Residents were home but escaped safely before firefighters arrived, said Deputy Chief Steven Spraker of the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. and drew dozens of firefighters from several departments. A severed natural gas line created another obstacle for firefighters, Spraker said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

