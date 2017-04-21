Blaze destroys Lakemoor house, but no one hurt

A two-story house in Lakemoor was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the blaze on the 300 block of North Rosedale Drive. Residents were home but escaped safely before firefighters arrived, said Deputy Chief Steven Spraker of the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. and drew dozens of firefighters from several departments. A severed natural gas line created another obstacle for firefighters, Spraker said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.