1 dead in North Chicago crash on Route 41

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

A fatal rollover crash Friday morning resulted in the closing of Route 41. Courtesy of ABC 7

One man was killed early Friday in a car crash on Route 41 in North Chicago.

The 2 a.m. crash prompted authorities to shut down both sides of the highway between Route 120 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

North Chicago police are investigating the crash. A spokesman couldn't immediately be reached Friday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning, the Lake County coroner's office said.