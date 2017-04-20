'Throwaway society' means fewer shoe repair shops

hello

The cobbler shop is surely one of this nation's oldest trades, considering men and women have needed decent shoes or boots on their feet since the days of Plymouth Rock.

And historians claim William Dawes, a shoemaker, was also riding around the Boston area warning residents of the pending British invasion at the same time as Paul Revere on April 18, 1775.

So, when we see a local shoe repair store, we're actually looking at an important part of our history.

It's a trade that's fading, but one we cling onto nicely around here.

"This area is fortunate to have three shoe repair shops," said Ron Smith, owner of Heel or Hide, 218 State St. in St. Charles.

Smith was referring to the fact that Geneva has two such shops, with Greg's Shoe Repair at 722 E. State St. and Geneva Shoe Repair Center at 15 N. Fourth St.

"Back in the day, there used to be a shoe repair shop in just about every town because people always wanted to get their shoes fixed," said Smith, who has operated his small shop in St. Charles for the past two years, after working for a cobbler who retired.

"We're in such a throwaway society now, people are just throwing away old shoes," Smith noted. "People come in here and say they remember going to the shoe repair shop with their parents when they were kids."

The economics of shoes have changed a bit over time as well. But the concept of "you get what you pay for" remains the same.

"People spend $120 on a pair of shoes that aren't built that well," Smith said. "If they would up that to about $180, which seems like a lot of money, they would be getting a lot more shoe."

Today's shoes, with various different materials added, have caused cobblers to change their approach to fixing them, Smith added.

It's also opened the door for shoe repair shops to perform other tasks, all of which lead to creating a steady business.

"A shoe repair guy in the past would just be overwhelmed with shoe repair work, and I suppose it could still be that way," Smith said. "But we do a lot of zipper repair work and custom leather work, making saddles, dog collars and leashes, or making purses out of old cowboy boots."

One thing remains consistent whenever taking shoes in for a repair at one of our local shops. It is amazing how great they look when the work is done and a professional shine has been added.

"That's what it's all about," Smith said.

Dangers of the web:

It's too easy to sit back and complain about all of the crazy stuff going on in social media channels. It's getting a little bit like the war on drugs. It's a tough battle we probably can't completely win, but the more we know about how it works and what the warning signs are, the better prepared we are to deal with it.

That's why Kane County Judges Clint Hull and Elizabeth Flood will talk about the dangers of the technology that makes our cellphones and computers communicate with others on an ongoing basis.

The 7 p.m. presentation Tuesday in the Carnegie Community Room at the St. Charles Public Library will cover cyberbullying, harassment, sexting and other unsavory trends.

Hull is a circuit judge assigned to the juvenile division, while Flood is an associate judge in the family division.

These sorts of temptations on the web and through our cellphones have all sorts of criminal consequences.

Parents and students are invited to attend the session. Those interested in attending should register at (630) 584-0076, ext. 1.

It would be a good idea to heed the words of those in the judicial branch of Kane County government.

On that trail:

For as many times as we have walked along the bike path and nearby trails in Les Arends Forest Preserve in Batavia, we never knew we were walking along the Waubonsee Trail.

That's what the forest preserve has called this particular part of its vast properties, located south of downtown Batavia on the east side of Route 31.

You find out this sort of thing when the forest preserve sets up informational kiosks or boards showing your location and providing photos and information about the various habitats.

These sorts of things always stop us in our tracks to learn, but this particular board was on a small portion of the walkways off the main bike trail. To be honest, our dog's wanderings led us to this one.

For those who go through the work of creating these educational pieces, be assured they are appreciated.

And what was the most interesting thing this kiosk shared with us? The forest preserve is working to "fulfill the goal of converting this property back to the pre-farming habitats" that the Pottawami Indians might have experienced. It's an interesting task, considering this trail and almost all of land east of it is part of a floodplain forest.

For the animals:

The Fox Valley Wildlife Center, located at the entrance of the Elburn Forest Preserve, is asking for some needed supplies from donors.

The center personnel say they are in urgent need of bleach, unscented laundry detergent and 1cc syringes, which can be purchased from the center's wish list on Amazon.

And while you are in a giving mood, the center is also seeking gently used items for its annual barn and plant sale on May 20.

For information about suitable donations and drop-off locations, contact Cheryl at (630) 338-2617.

