'Spelling Bee' performed at Libertyville High April 28-29

Libertyville High School will host performances of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. both days, and there's a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. The show, which has music and lyrics by William Finn and was written by Rebecca Sheinkin with additional material by Jay Reiss, takes place at the fictional Putnam Valley Middle School, where a spelling bee brings together six students and two adult moderators.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at seatyourself.biz/lhs.