Streamwood High School's theater department is presenting the musical cult classic comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" about a misunderstood plant that feeds on blood and wants to take over the world this weekend and next. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 and 28; Saturday, April 22; and Thursday, April 27. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 29. The school is at 701 W. Schaumburg Road. Tickets are $10, $8 for students. They are available at the door or at www.streamwoodtheatre.com.
updated: 4/20/2017 11:32 AM
Streamwood High School presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'
