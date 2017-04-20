Breaking News Bar
 
Streamwood High School presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Daily Herald report

Streamwood High School's theater department is presenting the musical cult classic comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" about a misunderstood plant that feeds on blood and wants to take over the world this weekend and next. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 and 28; Saturday, April 22; and Thursday, April 27. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 29. The school is at 701 W. Schaumburg Road. Tickets are $10, $8 for students. They are available at the door or at www.streamwoodtheatre.com. ​

