Streamwood High School presents 'In the Heights'

hello

Bartlett High School at 701 W. Schick Road is presenting the musical "In the Heights" this weekend in the auditorium. Music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on the book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. All tickets are $10. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and noon Saturday, April 22. For more information, contact Aimee Riddle, aimeeriddle@u-46.org