Bartlett High School at 701 W. Schick Road is presenting the musical "In the Heights" this weekend in the auditorium. Music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on the book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. All tickets are $10. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and noon Saturday, April 22. For more information, contact Aimee Riddle, aimeeriddle@u-46.org
updated: 4/20/2017 1:01 PM
Streamwood High School presents 'In the Heights'
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- School Theater
- Bartlett High School
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.