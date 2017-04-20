Rehab of Arlington Heights Vail Avenue garage begins

Work began this week on upgrades to the Vail Avenue garage in Arlington Heights, part of a $2.3 million, multiyear program to fix four village-owned garages in the downtown.

The construction means those who normally park in the 1,158-space garage for a daily fee -- mostly commuters -- won't be able to use the facility until the improvements are finished in early September.

Portions of the garage, however, will still be open to commuters, residents and businesses who have permits, on a first-come, first-served basis, according to village officials.

Construction is alternating within the five-floor garage almost on a weekly basis, while the top deck will always be open since crack sealing and waterproofing was previously completed there, said Cris Papierniak, the village's assistant director of public works.

The improvements also include concrete and guide wire repairs and striping, he said.

"Residents want to know why we're doing this during the busiest time in downtown, and we understand that, but these sealants need a certain temperature," Papierniak said.

Informational and directional signs have been placed throughout the garage. Officials also recommend using other garages and lots downtown, or parking at the Arlington Park Metra stop.

The village started rehab work on top floors of all four garages in 2015, as well as the entire Municipal garage attached to village hall. Then crews focused on the North garage at Arlington Heights Road and Miner Street. After this year's work on the Vail garage, crews next year will tackle the Evergreen Avenue underground garage across the street from village hall.

The oldest garage (Municipal) is 37 years old, and the newest (Evergreen) is 19.

"This is typical rehab work," Papierniak said.