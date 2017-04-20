Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Round Lake Park man attacked housemate with machete

  • Juan Casanova, 42, of Round Lake Park

Daily Herald report

A 42-year-old Round Lake Park man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he attacked a housemate with a machete Wednesday during an argument over money.

Juan Casanova, of the 200 block of Windridge Drive, is in custody at the Lake County jail on $75,000 bail on those charges, as well as no bond warrants from Will County and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to Round Lake Park police, officers were called to Casanova's home about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to reports of a disturbance and a person armed with a knife.

Responding officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man with minor wounds in front of the house. He told officers he had been attacked by a man armed with a machete, police said.

The victim, who refused medical treatment, told officers the attack was the result of an argument over several thousand dollars owed to him for work he did at the home he shared with Casanova, police said.

Casanova is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstructing justice and two counts of domestic battery. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

He was wanted in Will County on a charge of driving on a revoked license, according to police.

