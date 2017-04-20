Motorycle escorts sought for Honor Flight

Motorcyclists are being sought to participate in a Lake County Honor Flight escort for veterans for the Saturday, April 29 trip from North Chicago city hall, 1850 Lewis Ave., to General Mitchell International airport in Milwaukee.

Twenty-two veterans will make the trip to Washington D.C.

Escorts are required to attend a ride briefing at 3:45 a.m., with departure scheduled for 4:30 a.m. Two, three or four wheelers are welcome and registration is not required.

For information, contact Barb (224) 572-9733 or arkredd@enlightenedrydaz.org.