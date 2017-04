Metra BNSF trains running, extensive delays remain after pedestrian accident

Inbound and outbound trains on Metra's Burlington Northern Santa Fe Line have returned to service after a pedestrian accident halted traffic in both directions Thursday morning.

The line continues to experience extensive delays and Metra urged riders on the BNSF line to use alternate transportation.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted east of Western Springs after a train scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m. hit a pedestrian, Metra officials said.

Check metrarail.com for updates.